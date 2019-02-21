North St. Louis house fire claims life of elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - New information is available about what sparked a fire in north St. Louis that took the life of an elderly man early Thursday morning.

Firefighters say he was overcome by smoke trying to escape.

A neighbor says the victim had been battling health problems and only recently returned home from a hospital.

The victim's son says his father was 92 and determined to live on his own, though family members have checked on him almost daily and did so yesterday.

Firefighters say an electrical problem in the bedroom sparked the fire early this morning.

Additionally, the home is well-insulated, which may have contributed to this being a very "smoky" fire. The victim's son says he's heartbroken after thinking better days were ahead with his dad back in his home.