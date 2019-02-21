× Priest on Illinois sex offender list facing sex assault charges in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Catholic priest is facing new sexual assault charges, including two counts of sodomy, for allegedly assaulting a boy in the early 1990s.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fred Lenczycki reportedly abused a boy under the age of 14 by grabbing the teen’s genitals and also tried coercing a second boy to expose himself.

These incidents are said to have occurred on DuPaul Drive in Bridgeton.

Lenczycki also served in both Florissant and Maryland Heights.

The priest is already on the Illinois sex offender registry and is known in at least three states as sexually violent.

At present, Lenczycki lives near Chicago and is not in police custody.

A judge set his bail at $500,000.