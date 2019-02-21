ST. LOUIS - The home opener for Saint Louis FC is March 9. Soccer’s been a hot topic around here as the city tries to land an MLS franchise but the team that’s here now is just as important.
Saint Louis FC home opener is March 9
-
Bess guides Saint Louis past Rhode Island in A-10 opener
-
Dowtin, Martin lead Rhode Island to 65-54 win over Billikens
-
Cardinals countdown to season opener
-
Bess leads Saint Louis past George Washington 73-58
-
Child got the flu? Here’s what parents can do at home
-
-
SSM Health Medical Minute: Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day
-
Billikens Win Opener 75-65 over SEMO
-
Gudmundsson hits 2 FTs, Davidson edges Saint Louis 54-53
-
Former Washington University business director pleads guilty to embezzlement
-
Saint Louis downs Fordham 63-60 behind Goodwin’s 20 points
-
-
Saint Louis rallies to beat North Carolina Central 74-65
-
Weathers helps Duquesne upend Saint Louis 77-73
-
STL Moms – Give Kids A Smile event to offer free dental care to kids in need