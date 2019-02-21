Shooting victim says this isn’t the first time she’s been wounded at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman grazed by afternoon gunfire on Selber Court says it’s the second time she’s been grazed by a bullet at the Hillvale Apartments.

St. Louis police reported Thursday three women were wounded during the shooting. Investigators said a 27-year-old man returned fire and was not injured.

The victim we spoke with asked to keep her identity private. She said she was standing outside one of the apartment buildings when the suspects came around a corner and started shooting.

“This is dangerous,” she said. “It’s always happening.”

She said another woman standing outside was shot and is expected to be okay. A third victim was grazed by a bullet that traveled through a second-floor window. Neighbors said she’s pregnant and is expected to be okay.

Some residents said gunfire is nothing unusual around the apartment complex.

“We got to speak up and let it be heard and let it be known what’s going on,” said Wanda Rogers. She does not let her grandchildren play around the apartment complex even though they live there.

“It’s hard but I have to take them somewhere else to play,” she said.

Police did not immediately release any information regarding suspects other than they were unknown and were traveling in an SUV.