St. Louis Press Club hosting alderman candidate meet and greet Friday

ST. LOUIS - The Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis is a professional, social and charitable organization of people who make, cover and influence the news. Their mission is to serve as a primary resource for the journalism and communications industry.

William Greenblatt joined FOX 2 to discuss a unique opportunity to converse St. Louis City's Board of Alderman presidential candidates in a private setting.

Reservations: Due to limited space, reservations are required for all attendees. By email to stlpressclub@gmail.com or phone to 314-449-8029.

Missouri Athletic Club- Downtown

Hall of Fame Room on 4th floor

405 Washington Avenue

Lunch at 11:30am, Forum at Noon