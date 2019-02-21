St. Louis Press Club hosting alderman candidate meet and greet Friday

ST. LOUIS - The Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis is a professional, social and charitable organization of people who make, cover and influence the news.  Their mission is to serve as a primary resource for the journalism and communications industry.

William Greenblatt joined FOX 2 to discuss a unique opportunity to converse St. Louis City's Board of Alderman presidential candidates in a private setting.

Reservations: Due to limited space, reservations are required for all attendees. By email to stlpressclub@gmail.com or phone to 314-449-8029.

Missouri Athletic Club- Downtown
Hall of Fame Room on 4th floor
405 Washington Avenue
Lunch at 11:30am, Forum at Noon

 

