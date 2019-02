Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The American Association of Orthodontists recommends children should be seen or evaluated by an orthodontist by the age of 7.

Dr. Brian Schlueter with Embrace Our World Orthodontics explains the best scenario for orthodontic treatment.

Some kids really need an early phase of treatment to address things like:

Severe crowding

Overbites- dental protrusion

Under bites

Cross bites

Open bites- sometimes caused by digit habits or tongue posture issues