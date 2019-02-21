× Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill Bridgeton Outlet anniversary celebration

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Spring is right around the corner so it’s the perfect time to declutter and donate too help those in need.

Tim Ezell was live at The MERS Goodwill Bridgeton Outlet Store and took the outlet shopping experience to a whole new level. The outlet store is unique in that it has large bins of merchandise that get rotated on the floor every 20 minutes.

Your purchase or donation helps to fund career counseling, skills training, education, literacy programs, employment services, and more. One of Goodwill’s newest programs, The Excel Center, affords adults the ability to go back to high school to earn a diploma, free of charge.