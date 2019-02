× Woman and girl shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Selber Court in St. Louis Thursday afternoon. They tell FOX 2 that the shooting victims are a woman and a girl. The shooting scene is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The victims were conscious and breathing when EMS arrived at the scene. A FOX 2 News crew is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.