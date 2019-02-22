× Presidential candidate Klobuchar says she supports legalizing marijuana

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar in a statement on Friday said she supports legalizing marijuana.

“I support the legalization of marijuana and believe that states should have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders,” the Minnesota senator said.

Her statement was first reported by the Washington Post and was given to CNN by a spokesperson.

Her home state will vote on a recreational marijuana bill this year.

Klobuchar is not the only presidential hopeful to have taken this stance — CNN reported in 2018 that Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand all supported The Marijuana Justice Act. All three have announced Democratic presidential bids.

Additionally, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, said earlier this month that she had smoked marijuana and supports its legalization.

By Dan Merica and Sophie Tatum, CNN