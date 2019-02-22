38-year-old in critical condition after hit ‘n run accident in St. Clair County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit and run that’s left a 38-year old man in critical condition.

Witnesses said the victim was walking along Arlington Street in the State Park Place area late Thursday night when a speeding pickup struck the victim.

“I actually thought somebody had hit my car or possibly my house cause whenever he got hit by that truck,” said Dan McKee. “I physically felt it in the floorboards of my house.”

McKee called 911 and ran outside where he heard the victim moaning.

“He was thrown at least 10 to 15 feet and for sure he had a broken knee. I think his neck might even been broken. He had a broken collar bone and was hurt bad. He was bleeding all over,” he said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark in color pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, leaving the area at a high rate of speed, traveling towards Black Lane. The pickup may have some chrome trim and a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2052.

Kathleen Bond said she got a look at the pickup truck as it drove away. She said it traveling much faster than the 20 mile-per-hour speed limit.

“We got kids who live down here. We care about our people down here,” she said. “Watch what you’re doing. Slow down.”