Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 22, 2019
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 22, 2019.
(Boys): Cardinal Ritter vs Vashon
(Girls): Metro vs Cardinal Ritter
Our Zac Choate was live in St Charles with
(Boys): Troy vs Howell Central with post sound from both Coach Dan Moore of Troy and Larry Anders of Howell Central.
(Girls):Troy vs Howell Central
We also visited:
(Boys): Francis Howell vs Parkway Central
(Boys): East St. Louis vs Collinsville
Fox 2's Charlie Marlow to discuss Webster Groves Boys reign of conference titles come to an end as they lost to Marquette on Thursday night.
Along with discussing Belleville West's EJ Liddell who has been named to the Iverson Classic Roster a showcase of some of the country's best players, Charlie and Jim discussed EJ's injury and his return to playing time.