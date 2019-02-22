Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 22, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 22, 2019.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games:

(Boys): Cardinal Ritter vs Vashon

(Girls): Metro vs Cardinal Ritter

Our Zac Choate was live in St Charles with

(Boys): Troy vs Howell Central with post sound from both Coach Dan Moore of Troy and Larry Anders of Howell Central.

(Girls):Troy vs Howell Central

We also visited:

(Boys): Francis Howell vs Parkway Central

(Boys): East St. Louis vs Collinsville

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show had Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan joining

Fox 2's Charlie Marlow to discuss Webster Groves Boys reign of conference titles come to an end as they lost to Marquette on Thursday night.

Along with discussing Belleville West's EJ Liddell who has been named to the Iverson Classic Roster a showcase of some of the country's best players, Charlie and Jim discussed EJ's injury and his return to playing time.

 

