Bark in the Park announces three finalists for new mascot

ST. LOUIS - FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Bark in the Park. It's the largest dog festival in the Midwest and fun for the whole family. It benefits the Humane Society of Missouri.

Friday, they revealed Willow, Hoss, and Gwennie as the three finalists to be the 2019 Bark in the Park mascot! As the official mascot, the winner will lead thousands of dog lovers and their furry friends on the Walk for Animals at Bark in the Park.

The winner will also have their photo on all Bark in the Park T-shirts and promotional materials, and his/her story will be featured in the spring issue of TAILS, the Humane Society of Missouri`s quarterly magazine.