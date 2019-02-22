Celebrate National Margarita Day at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and ‘Avenue Q’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Kate Monster and Lucy from "Avenue Q" (played by actor Eileen Engel) join Katelyn Lupo from Fuzzy's Taco Shop to promote their National Margarita Day event.

All day long, Fuzzy's will be selling $2, 12 ounce house margaritas to celebrate the holiday

The shop also created a special "Mar-q-rita" as the featured drink for the month of February in honor of "Avenue Q." The show is now playing at the Playhouse at Westport. Customer's who show their "Avenue Q" ticket stubs can save 10 percent off their bill.

National Margarita Day at Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Friday February 22, all day

302 Westport Plaza Dr. Maryland Heights

fuzzytacoshop.com

Avenue Q

Running through March 17

Playhouse at Westport

www.playhouseatwestport.com

www.metrotix.com