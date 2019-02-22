Customers left scratching their heads after Audio Express stores close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two automotive electronics shops abruptly closed Friday, leaving customers with more questions and complaints than answers.

A sign outside the Audio Express location in Green Park reads: “As of today we are permanently closed for business. We apologize for any inconvenience we have made have caused. We appreciate your patronage over the many years we have been in business. If you have any pending cancellations please visit AudioExpress.com and submit an email and we will contact you accordingly.”

A sign outside a north St. Louis County store is similar but adds, “There are no employees to operate the store.”

This sudden closure and other issues over the years have many customers, including David Williams, questioning their business practices.

“At least call me back and say, ‘Well, I got your complaint.’ I don’t agree. At least call me back but corporate didn’t call me back…I also sent emails and no reply,” Williams said. “The only thing was the Better Business Bureau that helped me out.”

The Better Business Bureau shows Audio Express has 17 complaints filed against them within the last three years. One of those complaints was from Williams, who now has a small claims case against the company.

“But if you look on the Better Business Bureau, their rating is an F. They’re really horrible, they have poor customer service, and they cracked my panels,” Williams said. “All I wanted them to do is at least compensate me for the panels and they wouldn’t even do that.”

Fox 2 News reached out to Audio Express for a comment but did not hear back.

If you or someone you know has had an issue with Audio Express or have a warranty with them that you’re concerned about, you may want to contact the Better Business Bureau.