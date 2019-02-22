Giraffe dies in tragic accident at Kansas City Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Zoo announced Friday that, for the second time this week, a beloved animal has died.

Hamisi, one of the zoo's adult giraffes, died Wednesday morning due to a tragic accident, according to the zoo's Facebook page.

The giraffe sustained an acute spinal cord injury while in his behind-the-scenes bedroom.

Zoo veterinarians performed a necropsy and determined Hamisi likely died instantly.

"The entire zoo is heartbroken and grieving this loss," a spokesperson for the zoo said.