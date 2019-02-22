Glenn Zimmerman’s Long-Range Spring 2019 forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Long-range forecasting for the Spring months in St. Louis is nearly impossible. It’s just such a changeable time of year for us. But there are things we know and a few signs of what’s to come.

First, it has been a wild winter. Some warm along with some major cold. Snow and ice and rain too. It’s a pattern that involves a southern branch to the jet stream. If that pattern continues into March, April, and May, we’ll have to watch for active weather. What does that mean? Yes, more rain, but also I think more severe weather chances. It’s been a few years since we’ve had a real active Spring severe season and I think we are due.

So here are some quick notes on Spring:

March: The winter chill will be hard to shake, but once we do look for it to warm quickly.

April: The average last freeze in mid-April, so hold off any planting until then. And after a wet winter, let's watch those rivers. April and May are Spring flooding months.

May: There are chances that we hit the 90-degree mark in May. But I think the main feature this Spring will be Thunderstorms. Some could be violent, and some could bring tornadoes.





