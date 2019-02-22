Homeless man accused in string of St. Louis-area robberies

Posted 10:17 am, February 22, 2019, by

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old homeless man is facing federal charges accusing him of robbing six St. Louis-are businesses late last year.

Sean M. Boure faces 13 robbery and gun charges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was indicted Jan. 31 and waived a detention hearing on Thursday, meaning he will remain in jail until trial.

The indictment accuses Boure of robbing five mobile phone stores and a fast food restaurant between Sept. 5 and Nov. 23. Authorities have not said how much money was taken in the crimes.

Boure was also charged with first-degree robbery in St. Louis Circuit Court in November. Charging documents say a relative identified Boure from photos released to the public by police, and said he had an addiction problem.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.