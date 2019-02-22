× Homeless man accused in string of St. Louis-area robberies

ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old homeless man is facing federal charges accusing him of robbing six St. Louis-are businesses late last year.

Sean M. Boure faces 13 robbery and gun charges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was indicted Jan. 31 and waived a detention hearing on Thursday, meaning he will remain in jail until trial.

The indictment accuses Boure of robbing five mobile phone stores and a fast food restaurant between Sept. 5 and Nov. 23. Authorities have not said how much money was taken in the crimes.

Boure was also charged with first-degree robbery in St. Louis Circuit Court in November. Charging documents say a relative identified Boure from photos released to the public by police, and said he had an addiction problem.