In Your Neighborhood – Busch Stadium

A new baseball season means new Cardinals promotional items, and Fredbird is excited about all of them. John and Randi joined Megan Eberhart, manager of promotion and events with the St. Louis Cardinals, in Busch Stadium's UMB Champions Club to highlight this season's new giveaway merchandise. Eberhart also gave a sneak preview of the upcoming theme nights.

Busch Stadium is not just for baseball. St. Louis soccer fans can get excited about the U.S. women's national team taking on New Zealand on May 16 at the stadium in one of their final matches before the 2019 World Cup. John and Randi joined Director of Special Events Julia Row, Vice President of Event Services and Merchandising Vicki Bryant, and a very excited Fredbird to talk about all the ways the stadium keeps busy during the off season and away games.

Looking to beef up your Cardinals trivia knowledge? Busch Stadium is home to the Cardinals Fall of Fame Museum. Curator Paula Homan showed Randi the new exhibit "Pain and Protection Performance" displaying the evolution of baseball gear throughout history. After you feed your brain, you can feed your stomach at Cardinals Nation. Director of Operations Nate Green gave John a sneak preview of the new menu items for this season.