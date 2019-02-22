× Man gets 10-year sentence for slamming baby’s head

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for slamming and hitting the head of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter, causing critical injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Richard Bonnard of Glasgow Village pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced Feb. 11.

Charges say the child was abused on Oct. 2, 2017, at a home near Florissant. The girl’s mother went to bed. When Bonnard came to bed he told her the child wasn’t breathing correctly.

The couple took the baby to a fire station, where police were notified.

The infant survived.