Man gets 10-year sentence for slamming baby’s head
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for slamming and hitting the head of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter, causing critical injuries.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Richard Bonnard of Glasgow Village pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced Feb. 11.
Charges say the child was abused on Oct. 2, 2017, at a home near Florissant. The girl’s mother went to bed. When Bonnard came to bed he told her the child wasn’t breathing correctly.
The couple took the baby to a fire station, where police were notified.
The infant survived.
