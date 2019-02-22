× Man sentenced for shooting at Dupo police officer

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in Illinois prison for trying to shoot a Dupo police officer in May 2017.

According to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 3, 2017. Dupo police had been dispatched to the 300 block of Stone Street for a report of suspicious individuals.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man running away from a residence. He got into a Ford Mustang and sped away. Police said the Mustang was later determined to be stolen.

After a brief pursuit, the Mustang stopped on IL Route 3, just south of Stolle Road. The driver, later identified as William Bowen, got out of the car and ran towards a wooded area. One of the pursuing officers chased the suspect down on foot.

The suspect stopped, turned around, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the officer. The officer was not injured but took cover behind his patrol vehicle. He did not have time to return fire.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist in a search for the shooter. Bowen was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

Bowen was later convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer.