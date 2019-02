× Motel in Alorton is likely a complete loss after fire

ALORTON, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at the Princess Motel in Alorton, Illinois. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency says that the fire is in the 3700 block Walnut Avenue.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the motel for miles. Firefighters believe the structure is a total loss. Vehicles in the parking lot also caught fire. The blaze is now under control.