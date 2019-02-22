× Overnight house fire in Collinsville deemed ‘suspicious’

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Collinsville after the residence caught fire for the second time in more than a month.

According to a spokesperson for the Collinsville Fire Department, the fire occurred before 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Bethel Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed. The house was unoccupied and was in the process of being demolished after a previous fire on January 16.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed but investigators said the fire was suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Collinsville Fire Department at 618-346-5022.