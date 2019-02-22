R. Kelly surrenders to authorities at Chicago police station

R&B singer R. Kelly is taken into custody after turning himself in at 1st District-Central police station on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – R&B star R. Kelly arrived at a Chicago police station hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, arrived at the precinct in a van about 8:15 p.m. Friday. If taken into custody, he is expected to be held overnight and appear Saturday in bond court.

Cook County State’s Attorney’s Kim Foxx announced 10 counts Friday against the Grammy winner. She said the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, but he has been dogged for a decade by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves.

