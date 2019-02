Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Opened in 2016 to preserve and honor the history of the blues, St. Louis is home to the National Blues Museum.

The museum, located on Washington Ave., showcases the memorabilia that exists in the music that initiated in the south.

Every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday the museum hosts live musicians.

More information is available at www.nationalbluesmuseum.org.