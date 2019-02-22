Stars End Blues 11 Game Winning Streak

Posted 12:23 am, February 22, 2019

The 11 game winning streak ended for the Blues with a 5-2 setback to the Stars on Thursday night in Dallas, Texas. After a scoreless first period, The Stars scored the first three goals in the second. Vladimir Tarasenko’s 27 goal of the season on the power play cut the Dallas lead to 3-1. A second goal by Jamie Benn upped the Stars lead to 4-1. Ryan O’Reilly scored in the final minute of the six goal second period to draw the Blues closer at 4-2. But the Blues could get no closer and they lost 5-2. It’s the club’s first setback since January 23rd, a 4-3 loss to the Kings in Los Angeles.

The Blues look to start a new winning streak in their next game, home to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, February 23rd. It’s a 3:00 PM face off at Enterprise Center.

 

