State investigators release new evidence in fatal hit and run cold case of Bonne Terre woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. – A De Soto family is hoping a newly released piece of evidence by Missouri State Highway Patrol detectives will heat up a cold case.

Jennifer Tyler and her family are from De Soto area. Tyler was killed by a hit and run driver in November 2015. She was 32.

The family has been desperate to find the person who killed her.

State detectives released information that points to an Oldsmobile Alero as the vehicle likely driven by the hit and run driver.

“You don’t get over it,” said Janet Morgan, Jennifer’s mother. “It’s everyday thinking about her, everyday wishing she was still here, still hearing her voice in your head.”

Tyler was killed by a hit and run driver near Highway 67 and Y walking home from her birthday celebration. She had three children, who were 13, 10, and 7 at the time. Her kids watch home videos of their mom to remember her. They’re living with family members.

“She’s not going to be there for their graduation, their wedding, the grandkids,” said Gary Lebcowitz, Jennifer’s brother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday released a piece of evidence in efforts to generate new leads and possibly an arrest in the case.

“We found some plastic believed to be from the vehicle. At the time they did the autopsy on Ms. Tyler’s body, they found some more plastic that matches the same type,” Trooper Dallas Thompson said.

Thompson said a manufacturing number in the plastic showed the hit and run driver was probably behind the wheel of a 2002 to 2004 Oldsmobile Alero. They’re not sure about the color of the vehicle.

“Whoever did that, I’m asking you come forward to allow us to forgive you for what you did that night,” Lebcowitz said.

Tyler, whose dream was to become a chef, showed off her cooking skills as a guest on Fox 2 News at 9 a.m. back in February 2015.