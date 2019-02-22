Suspects sought after five motorcycles stolen from O’Fallon, IL motor shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - The O’Fallon Illinois Police departemt is investigating after five motorcycles were stolen from Metro-East Motor Sports shop Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Frontage Road for a break-in at 2:26 a.m. According to reports, the suspects broke in the shop through one of the back windows. From there they were able to open up the garage door and speed off with five bikes in less than two minutes.

In the surveillance video, officers can see that there are five suspects. All of them are wearing black clothing and motorcycle helmets. They got away with three green bikes, one green and black bike, and one silver bike. All of them Kawasaki brand.

Not long after the break in a FOX 2 employee was headed to work and saw two motorcycles race by him going toward the Poplar Street Bridge headed into St. Louis. He said they had to be going at least 100 miles per hour.

Police confirm those were most likely two of the five bikes that were stolen from the store.

Police are investigating this case from both sides of the river.

If you have any information they are urged to call the O’Fallon Police Department at (618) 624-4516.