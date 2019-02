Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tim Ezell took the polar plunge this morning. He wrote this message to his Facebook fans:

What's the best way to celebrate turning 50? Go jump in a lake! A day after turning the big 5-0...I'm polar plunging at Creve Coeur Lake. It's all for a great cause, benefiting Special Olympics, and you can get in on the frozen fun as well. Go to somo.org/plunge to get the scoop on Saturday's big event.