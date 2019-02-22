Tim’s Travels: 13th Annual Polar Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Brave students from Hazlewood School District took a dip with Tim Ezell into Creve Coeur Lake. Their reason for freezing is the annual Polar Plunge that supports over 7,500 athletes in the St. Louis Metro Area and Special Olympics Missouri.

The 13th Annual Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, February 23rd and is open to anyone 10 years or older. Polar Plungers have raised over $81,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. This year`s goal is $100,000.

For more information visit: www.somo.org/plunge

