Twin magic at Missouri State Wrestling Championships

Posted 10:19 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, February 22, 2019
ST. CLAIR, Mo. - State champions were crowned last weekend in high school wrestling. Small school St. Clair High School had two winners and they just happen to be twin brothers.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.