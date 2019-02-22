× Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 23-24, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Taste of Soulard

Date: Saturday- Sunday, February 23-24 Venue: Participating establishments throughout Soulard

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Tickets: $25

This unique self-guided tasting and pub crawl has become one of the most popular events of the Mardi Gras season. Each Taste of Soulard ticket includes one drink voucher and six food vouchers. You choose the six dishes you wish to sample from a range of Cajun-inspired options the venues.

http://stlmardigras.org/events

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Beggin’ Pet Parade

Date: Sunday, February 24 Venue: Soulard Neighborhood, South St. Louis

Registration: 10:00am at 12th and Allen – $10

Parade: 1:00pm at 12th and Allen – Free to watch

Bring your furry friends and join us for the world’s largest costumed pet parade. Thousands of festively costumed animal friends will strut their stuff through Soulard. All proceeds benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

http://stlmardigras.org/events

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Weiner Dog Derby

Date: Sunday, February 24

First Heat: 2:00pm at Wiener Stadium (brick plaza in front of Soulard Market )

Entry Fee: $10; free to watch

http://stlmardigras.org/events

Morpho Mardi Gras

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 23-24 Venue: The Butterfly House, Faust Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8.00, $5 children 3-12 and seniors

Bring your krewe to the carnival during the months of February and March. Join the party at our Bug Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in a sea of blue as the Butterfly House floods the tropical Conservatory with thousands of blue morpho butterflies.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

George Washington Birthday Ball

Date: Saturday, February 23 Venue: The Old Courthouse, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Travel back in time to 1859 and enjoy of the period music and dancing!

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/george-washington-birthday-ball/

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, February 23 Venue: Enterprise Center

Time: 3:00pm Tickets start around $50.00

Vs. Boston Bruins

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-02-01/CT

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Sunday, February 24 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 3:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

St. Louis Ambush vs. Florida Tropics

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586

Centennial Beer Festival

Date: Saturday, February 23 (Also Friday night) Venue: Moulin Events Center, south St. Louis, MO

Two sessions: 2pm-5pm & 6pm -9pm Tickets: $45.00, Designated driver tickets $15.00

More than 200 beers from across the metro St. Louis area, the United States, and the world are available for tasting. A VIP Experience is also available for the Saturday tasting sessions.

https://centennialbeerfestival.com/

Working Women’s Survival Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 23-24 Venue: St. Charles Convention Center, St. Charles, MO

Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday 11am-5pm Admission: $9.50, Children 6-17: $7.50

Now in its 32st year, this is a weekend of food, fashion, fitness, and fun. The Show features the latest and greatest products and services from nearly 400 exhibitors from all over the country.

https://www.wwssonline.com/show-info/

The Rat Pack is Back

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 23-24 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets start at $35.00

Relive the days of the Rat Pack with The Dick Feeney Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin. With a stellar cast of some of the finest performers in the business, THE RAT PACK IS BACK! has been hailed as the next best thing to seeing the original Rat Pack themselves.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/rat-pack

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 23-24 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden’s expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx