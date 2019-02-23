× Blais scores shootout winner, Blues beat Bruins 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Sammy Blais scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Alexander Steen scored in regulation for St. Louis, which had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in Dallas. Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots through overtime and then five more in the shootout to improve to 14-2-1.

Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, who had a seven-game win streak snapped but earned a point for the 13th consecutive game. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis in the shootout, and Charlie Coyle had a goal for Boston.

Steen scored for the first time in 27 games to give St. Louis a lead in the first period lead. He whipped a wrist shot from the faceoff circle past Rask on the Blues first shot of the contest at 7:15.

Wagner tied it in the second by converting off a past from Kevan Miller.

Coyle was making made his debut for the Bruins. He was acquired in trade with Minnesota for Ryan Donato and fifth-round draft pick on Wednesday.

NOTES: Boston RW David Pastrnak missed his sixth consecutive game with a thumb injury. … St. Louis C Brayden Schenn missed his second game in a row with an upper body injury. … The Blues improved to 26-14-2 under interim coach Craig Berube, who took over for Mike Yeo on Nov. 19.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Blues: At Minnesota on Sunday.