Fatal accident in west St. Louis County late Friday night

Posted 8:38 am, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, February 23, 2019

A man traveling westbound on Clayton Rd. late Friday night was killed.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is dead in a one vehicle accident that occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Friday in Town and Country.

According to The Missouri Highway Patrol, James Lauth, 51, was driving too fast on westbound Clayton Road at Trafalgar Drive when he drove off of the road and struck a sign and a utility pole. The vehicle skidded out of control and struck a storage container and then a building.

Lauth was pronounced dead at the scene by Town and Country police.

No other information is available at this time.

