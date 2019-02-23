The Thread: More Than A Float

Posted 9:00 am, February 23, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS - Tim visits Float Center Shiloh to experiencing floating for the first time. However, space is limited, and he must share a float with a familiar face! As Tim invades his friend's comfort zone, learn about several folks who have stepped out of theirs to step into their calling, like Erin serving the children of Malawi, Africa and her friend Dena supporting the mission, Melissa leaving her job to open a coffee shop that is so much more than a coffee shop, and friends Terrie and Kate answering the call to organize a prayer breakfast. Get on board for the fun and fellowship, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.