High winds cause power outages and tree damage across the region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Strong wind gusts caused many issues across the St. Louis region late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Lambert Airport had a max wind gust of 66 mph shortly after midnight Sunday. Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield had a wind gust of 63 mph.

These strong winds were not associated with thunderstorms, rather were behind a strong cold front that moved through the region late on Saturday.

These powerful gusts caused thousands of power outages in both Missouri and Illinois. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, more than 5,000 Ameren Missouri customers and over 3,500 Ameren Illinois customers were still without power.

Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois crews have been hard at work Sunday morning trying to restore power to those impacted. Some residents report being without power since about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Tree damage has also been reported across the region. The winds have eased up some come Sunday morning, but a Wind Advisory is still in effect for St. Louis until noon. Sustained winds out of the W or WNW from 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph can still be expected. Winds will diminish this evening and tonight.

Travel will still be tough for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roads and highways. Loose outdoor objects and light patio furniture may also be moved around from the strong wind gusts.