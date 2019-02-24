× Parson appointed to national Council of Governors

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is now a member of the national Council of Governors.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Parson will join the council. The governors advise the U.S. Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council, on issues related to the National Guard, national defense, federal homeland security, civil support missions and disaster response.

Parson said in a news release that he appreciated the appointment to the council to help strengthen the partnership between the federal and state governments.

The Council of Governors was established in 2010 as a bipartisan panel of 10 governors from around the nation.

Parson said the council offers bipartisan advice from states on vital issues, including how to effectively use the National Guard.