Register your child for a free summer camp with SLPL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Program Coordinator for the St. Louis Public Library Jenny Song dropped by to promote their summer camp programs. Camp topics range from arts to literacy to STEM, and they are free and open to ages 3 through 17–even if you do not have a library card.

Registration for the free summer camps opens on March 4, an d the camps run from June 3 through August 2. Space is limited, so early registration is advised. Each child can register for up to two camps.

To register visit slpl.org, call (314) 880-8169, or visit your local St. Louis Public Library.