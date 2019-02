Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is a budding new tech city according to President and CEO of Gateway Global American Youth and Business Alliance Zekita Armstrong Asuquo. She joins us to discuss the Tech Talent Job Fair this Wednesday.

The event is co-hosted by T-Rex Technology Innovation Center and Gateway Global.

Tech Talent Job Fair

Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Morgan Stanley Conference Room

911 Washington Ave. St. Louis

Tickets and more information