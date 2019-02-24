Weather service: High flood risk in Missouri this spring

this place, a mobile home park at 141& 21 flooded an it's flooding again. I lost my mobile home cause of the 2015 flood... now it's flooding again an to think Jefferson county said I could put another 1 in the same spot... Glad I didn't. I live in the park but on higher ground in an apt with my son. oh an we were given 200 empty sand bags but no sand in 2015. this time no one even checked to see if anyone needed help

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Missouri towns along the Mississippi River and its tributaries should brace for the prospect of potentially serious flooding this spring, in large part due to an unusually snowy winter to the north.

The National Weather Service office in suburban St. Louis on Friday released its spring flood outlook for eastern Missouri and a portion of southern Illinois. The outlook cites a high risk of major flooding along the Mississippi, Missuri and Illinois rivers.

Hydrologist Mark Fuchs says snowpack and soil moisture levels are unusually high in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. As that snow melts when the weather warms, much of the water ends up in the Mississippi and the rivers that feed into it.

Fuchs says that even an average amount of spring rain could cause major flooding.

