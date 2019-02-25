Celebrating two St. Louisans who worked on an Oscar Award-winning film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This Black History Month, we celebrate two St. Louisans who worked on an Oscar Award-winning film. Sza sang “All the Stars" on the closing credits of "Black Panther”, with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Composer Ludwig Göransson won an Oscar Sunday for "Best Orginal Score" for the film. “All the Stars” was also nominated for four Grammys this year. Last year, Sza enjoyed four nominations for other projects.

Also, St. Louisan Kevin Mayes -- as the film's head tailor -- helped designer Ruth E. Carter become the first black woman to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.