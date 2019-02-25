Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis traffic

Chance for some ice and flurries in St. Louis later this week

Posted 6:15 am, February 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lots of sunshine today, but it is a "cold sunshine."  Look for morning temperatures in the low-20's, warming only into the low-40's this afternoon.  Winds will be much lighter today.  Clear skies for tonight and we dip back into the 20-degree temperatures.

A mix of clouds and sunshine are on tap for Tuesday along somewhat milder temperatures, pretty close to 50 by mid-afternoon.

Long term concerns focus on a strong push of cold air for late this week.  The cold will come a few weak weather systems that will each bring a chance at some light wintry precipitation.

 

