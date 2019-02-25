Chance for some ice and flurries in St. Louis later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lots of sunshine today, but it is a "cold sunshine." Look for morning temperatures in the low-20's, warming only into the low-40's this afternoon. Winds will be much lighter today. Clear skies for tonight and we dip back into the 20-degree temperatures.

A mix of clouds and sunshine are on tap for Tuesday along somewhat milder temperatures, pretty close to 50 by mid-afternoon.

Long term concerns focus on a strong push of cold air for late this week. The cold will come a few weak weather systems that will each bring a chance at some light wintry precipitation.