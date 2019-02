Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. LOUIS – Henry Louis Gates Jr. Ph. D. director of "African American Research" at Harvard discusses his new novel "Dark Sky Rising: Reconstruction and the Dawn of Jim Crow." The book focuses on American history during and after Reconstruction from the African American perspective.

Gates is a critically acclaimed writer and producer of an array of documentary films for public television including "Finding Your Roots" which is currently on its fifth season.

