Car crashes into school bus at busy South Grand intersection in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — First responders are heading to a school bus accident at South Grand Boulevard at Park Avenue. There were several students on the bus at the time of the accident. EMS is at the scene.

It appears that a car rammed into the side of the bus. The car was damaged by the crash. It is unclear if there are any injuries in this accident.

