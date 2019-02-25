Lime Scooters issues safety warning over wipe-up concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Lime Electric Scooter Rentals company has put out a warning about a potential for sudden excessive braking in its fleet of scooters in St. Louis and around the world, causing riders to wipe out.

The company reports a bug in the scooters’ firmware has caused riders to get hurt, mostly bumps and bruises. The company has not been more specific about the extent of the injuries.

Lime has now posted a safety update on its website reminding riders of standard safety precautions like following the rules of the road, wearing helmets, and not wearing headphones.

It also urges people to give the brake handle an immediate tight squeeze to make sure it’s working properly and to use extra caution the next few days, especially when riding downhill, while a final firmware update is issued to correct the problem.

Riders and prospective riders in St. Louis aren’t sure this is going to keep them from scooting.

“I don’t know because it looks so fun,” said Beth Mattingly, as she left work in the Central West End.

She’s been wanting to try out a scooter for months.

“It’s a great way to get around here,” said Millie Gilpin, who likes to ride the scooters at least once a month when the weather is nice. “It’s a lot of fun in the park but you need your helmet and you need your rearview mirror…I usually keep my scooter use to the bike path. When I’m going downhill I really do try to keep it slower.”

Lime reports the excessive braking issue has impacted less than 0.0045 percent of all Lime rides and has most often occurred with riders going downhill at higher speeds.