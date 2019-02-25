× Man pleads guilty in disabled Fulton, Mo. man’s death

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found in concrete after he went missing from a supported living home.

KMIZ reports Anthony R.K. Flores pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report in the death of 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie, of Fulton.

DeBrodie’s body was discovered in a storage unit in April 2017, after he went missing from the Second Chance supported living home in Fulton. Investigators believe he was missing for months before his disappearance was reported.

Flores was one of three people charged with making a false report during the investigation. Two others, Anthony R. Flores and Sherry Paulo, who operated the Second Chance home, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Anthony R.K. Flores is Anthony R. Flores’ son.

