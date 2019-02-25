× Maplewood police investigate apartment shooting

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Nearly 20 empty shell casings were recovered at the scene of an apartment shooting late Sunday night in Maplewood.

According to a spokesperson for the Maplewood Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police learned a person or persons fired several shots into an unoccupied apartment. However, some of those rounds traveled through the walls into an adjacent apartment, which was occupied.

Fortunately, no one was injured, police said.