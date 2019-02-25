Metro’s CEO discusses $375K security study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis sits down with Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach to about a new study on MetroLink security.

The study cost taxpayers $375,000 and was commissioned by East-West Gateway Council of Governments in 2017.

Roach, who rides the MetroLink every day to work says he's committed to making the system safer.

Among other things, the new study says access to the stations should be limited and there should be more security on the trains.

It also calls for fixing the problem with the radios so that police agencies can talk to one another.

Roach tells Elliott Davis that they didn't wait for the study to be released before making changes.

He says they started taking action months ago to revamp security presence on the trains to better reassure riders.