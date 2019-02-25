Missouri man catches state-record brown trout

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man has set a new state-record after hooking a massive brown trout in Lake Taneycomo over the weekend with a standard rod and reel.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Paul Crews and his partner Jim Rayfield Sr. were fishing in the Vince Elfrink Memorial Trout Tournament when Crews hooked the 34-pound, 10-ounce trout.

Crews said he typically only fishes for trout once a year and it’s during the tournament. It took him approximately 20 minutes to reel the fish in and bring it onto their boat.

MDC staffers verified the record at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery.

Crews said he released the giant brown trout back into Lake Taneycomo after taking pictures and getting dimensions of the fish to make a replica.

Fish caught in Missouri are measured and weighed in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Such methods include, but are not limited to: archery, atlatl, bank lines, grabbing, jug lines, snaring, spearfishing, and throwlines.