Most Wanted: Family searches for answers in the death of a young pregnant mother

ST. JOHN, MO - Karen Mason said her daughter Sarah was generous, giving and her best friend. She dreamed of opening up a daycare.

In October of 2017 Sarah, 20-years-old moved out of her mother’s house and into the first place of her own.

Two years earlier Sarah had lost her father unexpectedly to pancreatic cancer so the Mason family became closer than ever.

Sarah`s new place was only about a mile from her mother’s house, and that fall Sarah was about seven and a half months pregnant.

Sarah had named her baby Milanie. A baby shower was planned for the Sunday after Halloween. But before the shower, a true horror story unfolded October 31st.

As Karen was headed home from work she got a call that something had happened at Sarah’s house. When she got there the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Sarah had been found by her then-boyfriend on the ground bleeding from the back of the head.

St. John Police Chief John Morris wouldn`t go into detail but said that at the scene the medical examiner couldn`t tell if Sarah had fallen, committed suicide or if they had a homicide on their hands.

“Forensic evidence was collected at the scene and forensic evidence later determined that it was, in fact, a homicide,” said Morris.

Sarah had been shot in the back of the head. Karen says Milanie lived for an hour and a half after Sarah was shot but no one found either of them in time.

Morris said from the beginning they had a person of interest but it took five weeks to rule the death a homicide. So, the scene wasn`t initially processed as a homicide scene and no one was questioned that day.

Morris said there are at least three to five people who know exactly what happened to Sarah and her baby and aren`t saying anything.

“There are people out there protecting this person. I have a problem with that,” said Morris.

Karen said for a year detectives told her not to tell anyone that her daughter`s death was a homicide. Morris said that is because they were trying to build a bigger case.

Karen often wonders if that strategy hurt or helped Sarah and Milanie`s chances of justice.

Milanie was delivered post mortem. Karen held her and so did Sarah.

“The first time Sarah was holding her baby was in her casket,” said Karen.

Karen still believes the truth will come out and Morris said he’s pressing for answers.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $10,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.