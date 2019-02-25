New proposed Missouri law hopes to crack down on carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri state officials plan a new crackdown on carjackings. Last year there were 350 carjackings in St. Louis City according to the police department. Carjackings are on the rise all over the state according to lawmakers

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be in town announcing a proposed new law. The law would create a specific charge for carjacking called motor vehicle hijacking. Right now, carjackers are charged with robbery.

Prosecutors say that having a separate law allows for more accurate tracking of the number of carjackings that are happening and increases uniform sentencing for the crime.

The attorney general will have a press conference in St. Louis at 11am to announce more of the plan.